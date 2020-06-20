Beyoncé Drops New Song “Black Parade” [Listen]

You really didn’t think Beyoncé wouldn’t drop some type of protest song during these tumultuous times did you? Late on this Juneteenth, Jay-Z’s better half released a new song called “Black Parade.”

“Motherland drip on me,” goes the song’s refrain. Production credit on the resounding, horn and flute-laced track goes to Beyoncé herself and Derek Dixie.

Listen to Bey get “pandemic fly on the runway” below.

Of course, it’s a Tidal exclusive.

Yes, there is also an extended version.