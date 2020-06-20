D.L. Hughley Faints Onstage During Set In Nashville

D.L. Hughley had a bit of a scare on Friday (June 19) while performing a stand-up routine in Nashville, Tenn. The veteran comedian and media figure passed out while in the midst of delivering a joke, and details are currently still developing.

Hughley, 57, was delivering a set at the Zanies Comedy Night Club in Nashville and was entertaining a packed crowd when the incident took place. Video of the moment show Hughley ready to deliver one of his zingers and his voice trailed off ahead of him sliding off a stool and then hitting his head on the stage’s floor before two men take him off to the side.

While Hughley hasn’t made any public statements, DJ Vlad said via Twitter that he spoke with the comedian and that he’s doing better. Another comedian, Jay Washington, said that he spoke with folks close to Hughley who confirmed that he’s on the mend.

That’s great news.

Get better, D.L. Hughley.

DL Hughley passed out during his stand-up show at Zanies Nashville tonight. Prayers up for him! pic.twitter.com/qoE1CzbqHf — Brooks Golightly (@brooklynluv) June 20, 2020

DL Hughley is ok. I just spoke to him. — DJ Vlad – VladTV.com (@djvlad) June 20, 2020

Update: I just got a text from someone close to D.L that he is doing fine now. THAT IS A BLESSING TO HEAR. https://t.co/iIE8pO0o1O — Jay Washington (@MrJayWashington) June 20, 2020

Photo: Getty