3 North Carolina KKKops Fired After Racist Remarks Accidentally Captured On Video

With the anti-police brutality demonstrations slowing down and bills to hold police officers accountable stalling in the US senate, police officers across the board are still showing their true colors as they resist any kind of police reform and many have been busted for their racist outbursts.

The latest such incident comes from North Carolina where The Charlotte Observer is reporting three boys in blue have been fired after video of them ranting about a the necessity of a new Civil War to “wipe Black people off the map” surfaced. On Tuesday (June 23) The Wilmington Police Department relieved Cpl. Jessie Moore, and officers Kevin Piner and Brian Gilmore of their badge and gun for violating standards of conduct, criticism and use of inappropriate jokes and slurs.

We’re sure they weren’t joking, but okay.

“When I first learned of these conversations, I was shocked, saddened and disgusted,” Williams said at a news conference on Wednesday. “There is no place for this behavior in our agency or our city and it will not be tolerated.”

The startling recording came after a sergeant was conducting a monthly inspection in which video audits are a common practice. After reviewing footage from Piner’s car that had been labeled “accidental activation,” the sergeant stumbled upon some damning footage which showcased the officers “extremely racists” views and animosity towards Black American citizens.

At the 46-minute mark of the video, Piner and Gilmore began talking from their respective cars, at which time Piner criticized the department, saying its only concern was “kneeling down with the black folks.” About 30 minutes later, Piner received a phone call from Moore, according to the investigation, a segment in which Moore referred to a Black female as a “negro.” He also referred to the woman by using a racial slur. He repeated the use of the slur in describing a Black magistrate, and Moore used a gay slur to describe the magistrate as well. Later, according to the investigation, Piner told Moore that he feels a civil war is coming and that he is ready. Piner said he was going to buy a new assault rifle, and soon “we are just going to go out and start slaughtering them (expletive)” Blacks. “I can’t wait. God, I can’t wait.” Moore responded that he wouldn’t do that. These are the kind of men who are making a living off your tax dollars. And then they wonder why people want to defund the police. The officers in question didn’t deny that it was their voices on the footage but denied being racists and blamed the comments on the stress of the George Floyd protests. Sure, guy. Because of the discovery their superiors are combing through their work history to see if any criminal conduct or bias towards criminal defendants are discovered.