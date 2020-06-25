eBay & Sole Supremacy Launching ‘Vault Sale’ Featuring Ultra-Rare Sneaker Auctions

Rona or no Rona, sneakers are still getting copped. eBay and Sole Supremacy are allowing sneakerheads the opportunity to cop some hard to find kicks.

eBay announced today (Jun.25) that it is teaming up with Sole Supremacy and will be launching a special “Vault Sale” that will feature 20 pairs of ultra-rare sneakers. Beginning Sunday, June 21 through Wednesday, July 1, “rare grails” like the Air Jordan 3/8 Kobe Pack, Nike Air MAG, Air Jordan 11 Snake Pink OVO, and more.

Here is the complete list of grails you can bid on in the vault:

Air Jordan 11 Snake Pink OVO ❘ size 13

Air Jordan 4 Marquette ❘ size 11

Air Jordan 3 Blue DJ Khaled ❘ size 10

Air Jordan 6 White Oregon ❘ size 7

Air Jordan 6 Black Oregon ❘ size 13

Air Jordan 3/8 Kobe Pack ❘ size 7.5

Nike MAG ❘ size 11

Air Jordan 4 Gator ❘ size 11

Air Jordan 4 Georgetown ❘ size 11

Nike Huarache 2K5 Kobe Bryant PE ❘ size 14

Air Jordan 1 Gold Wings ❘ size 10

Air Jordan 4 Travis Scott Mocha ❘ size 13

Air Jordan 13 JBC ❘ size 8.5

Air Jordan 17 Pantone ❘ size 13

Air Jordan 11 OVO ❘ size 9

Air Jordan 4 Michigan ❘ size 11

Air Jordan 3 Oregon Tinker ❘ size11

Air Jordan 4 UNC ❘ size 11.5

Air Jordan Kentucky Madness ❘ size 11.5

Air Jordan 3 JTH F&F ❘ size 8

But that’s not all, to celebrate the launch of the vault, fans can enter to win a pair of Air Jordan 3 White Oregon (size 11). All you have to do is follow @eBay on Twitter and commenting on the giveaway announcement letting the company know how many pairs of sneakers you have in your personal collection. The winner will be selected at random; giveaway ends 7/1. You can get the complete rules by going here.

📢 Announcing the Vault Sale in partnership with @solesupremacy.📢 Now through July 1st, get access to some of the most sought after grails, with auctions starting at $0.99. 🔥🔥 #eBaySneakerVault — eBay (@eBay) June 22, 2020

Good luck and happy bidding.

—

Photo: eBay / eBay and Sole Supremacy Launch Vault Sale