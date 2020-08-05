Twitter Confirms Talib Kweli’s Account Was Suspended Due To Harassment

Another rapper who was thought to be living righteous has been apparently doing way too much. One of the biggest social media brands has sat Talib Kweli down.
As spotted on Hip Hop N More the Brooklyn lyricist has been missing from Twitter for some time now. In late July he announced he was leaving the platform for greener pastures. Naturally speculation followed with allegations of him possibly being barred from using the app due to some testy exchanges with other prominent personalities. Well the rumors have been proven to be true.
It's official. I have officially left @twitter for the greener pastures of @patreon which is membership fee based. Now most of my exchanges will always be with real fans who invest in me. I spent 11 years there, all great times.. I exposed a lot of bigots and trolls and made a lot of wonderful friends. Now in addition to #PeoplesParty which is in full swing (Tiffany Haddish up next!) my new album with @diamondditc coming up and the Black Star/Madlib project on the way, you can get to hear tracks from my new solo album #CulturalCurrency exclusively on Patreon. You get to see my TV show Vibrate Higher TV exclusively on Patreon. You get to join the discussion and chat with me and other supporters exclusively on Patreon. And trust me, when you see what I've been working on out in Yellow Springs Ohio with my brothers, you're going to want to be a part of it. I love all of y'all who have already joined the Patreon (link in bio) and I will be on IG live around 9/10pm tonight spinning music and chatting with y'all about this transition tonight! Until then 🙏🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾
According to Jezebel Twitter confirmed he has been suspended for multiple violations of their user policy. A representative at the company detailed his offenses. “[Talib Kweli’s] account has been permanently suspended after repeated violations of the Twitter rules. Twitter’s purpose is to serve the public conversation. Violence, harassment and other similar types of behavior discourage people from expressing themselves, and ultimately diminish the value of global public conversation. Our rules are to ensure all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely.”
His struggles seemed to begin when @MoneyyMaya pointed out that Talib married a light skin woman. From there the “Get By” MC went back and forth with Maya in a series of responses about colorism. Things went left when Maya declared his retorts felt like harassment and had his fans going at her too. “Talib Kweli has been on a week-long harassment spree directed at me via Twitter and Instagram, which has led his followers threatening to murder my family and I for this tweet” she wrote.
Talib has since responded to the Jezebel article to clarify his position. “I’ve never cyber harassed anyone in my life. I responded, on Twitter, to the lies that Maya posted about me. When you respond to someone who posts lies about you, that is not harassment.”
