Lil B Talks About His Upcoming “Historical” EP With Jay Electronica [Video]

Lil B & Jay Electronica’s “Historical” EP Coming Soon

Lil B sat with MTV to talk about his upcoming EP with Jay Electronica claiming that it will be a historical project.

B claims the two emcees have similarities and people can expect amazing beats, some speech that will be in code and music that will be positive. “This project with Jay is gonna be very spiritual, very uplifting, very deep,” he said. “It will be historical.”

Take a look at the visual interview with the Based god about the collaborative release.

