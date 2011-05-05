Beyonce Designs T-Shirt For Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” Campaign

Beyoncé, Tina Knowles, and their famed fashion brand Deréon have teamed up with First Lady Michelle Obama as the t-shirt sponsor for the “Let’s Move! Flash Workout” campaign.
As previously reported, Mrs. Knowles-Carter is the featured performer for the “Lets Move! Flash Workout “and recently released her “Move Your Body” video, a remake of her hit “Get Me Bodied” that features a fitness inspired dance routine.
The songstress was recently spotted at PS/MS 161 in Harlem ready to dance and equipped the students with fashionable t-shirts designed by Deréon.
Beyonce and students danced and sang to her new hit “MOVE YOUR BODY” while the First Lady was spotted doing the same in D.C.
