Mask Off: Future Drops Defamation Suit Against Child’s Mother Eliza Reign

It seems Future no longer wants the legal smoke with his ex love interest. It has been confirmed he has withdrawn any legal action against his daughter’s mother.

As exclusively reported by Bossip the trapper turned rapper is no longer sicking his lawyers on Eliza Reign. According to the court documentation both parties have agreed to drop the case with prejudice which means Nayvadius will not be able to sue her again on the same claims. This news comes out of left field as the “Move That Dope” MC alleged back in February that she maliciously went on a rampage to purposely slander his character with claims he was a deadbeat dad and even describing his genitalia in public.

She in turned spilled some tea regarding their relationship including that he urged her to get an abortion once she revealed to him she was pregnant. Additionally she claims he threatened to have her murdered when she changed her mind about keeping the baby. While the defamation case is a thing of the past her paternity suit in Florida is still ongoing. Future’s DNA has confirmed he is the father but she wants way more than his original offer of $1,000 a month in support.

Nevertheless this news looks like a much needed turning point in their strained relationship or lack thereof.

Photo: @stanlophotography