The MTV VMA’s Paid Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

This past weekend 2020 once again gave us another reason to consider it the worst year in modern history when news broke that Chadwick Boseman passed away from colon cancer at the young age of 43.

The outpouring was immediate and the pain was substantial as fans across the globe mourned the passing of Black Panther and filled social media with tributes, memories and dedications to the illustrious actor. From his colleagues, friends, and Black Panther director, Ryan Coogler, the sentiments shared were both beautiful and heartbreaking.

Continuing to pay homage to Boseman, last night’s MTV Video Music Awards kicked off the ceremony with a quick video tribute to the 42 actor in which it showcased his most admirable quality, his humanity. The video was from the 2018 VMA’s when Chadwick Boseman won the “Best Superhero” award for Black Panther and after taking the award brought up James Shaw Jr., who disarmed a gunman at a Tennessee Waffle House, and gave him the award for being a true superhero.

“Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it’s even greater to acknowledge the heroes we have in real life,” Boseman stated before giving Shaw the golden popcorn trophy.

That’s the kind of man we lost this past weekend.

Rest In Power, King.

Check out the video below.