Nevaeh Jolie ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “Screwed Up,” Peso Peso ft. Icewear Vezzo “Corleone Family” & More | Daily Visuals 9.22.20

Nevaeh Jolie is making corded telephones great again and Peso Peso links up with Icewear Vezzo got that work. Today's Daily Visuals.

A Boogie wit da Hoodie Performs at Brixton Academy, London

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

After dropping his latest album, Artist 2.0 a few months back, the Bronx’s A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s been taking a breather for the most part but today the sexy songstress known as Nevaeh Jolie done pulled him off the bench and got him back in the game.

Coming through with her latest visuals to “Screwed Up,” Nevaeh brings back the old school telephone with a cord to remind us how cute shortie’s looked on the other side of the horn back in the day while A Boogie’s likeness drapes Times Square as he kicks his ish. This video got that 90’s vibe rockin’ forreal.

Down south Peso Peso and Icewear Vezzo show how thorough some Black and Brown unity can get and for their clip to “Corleone Family” get turnt in the trap house while flossing all kinds of ice. Speaking of ice, Peso probably just made ICE’s radar. Be safe out there now, mano.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sevyn Streeter, Swagger Right, and more.

NEVAEH JOLIE FT. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “SCREWED UP”

PESO PESO & ICEWEAR VEZZO – “CORLEONE FAMILY”

SEVYN STREETER – “HMU”

SWAGGER RIGHT – “HEART BROKE ROCKSTAR SH*T”

SHAY LIA – “LOVE ME NOT”

DUKE DEUCE – “DUKE NUKEM FREESTYLE”

 

