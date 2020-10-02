HHW Gaming: ‘Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit’ Turns Your Home Into A Race Track

Nintendo hasn’t jumped into the next-generation console battle… yet, BUT the company still finds ways to keep the Nintendo Switch relevant.

Nintendo revealed a new way to play its popular racer when it announced Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, and now we have even more details on the forthcoming game developed in partnership with Velan Studios.

The game will turn your Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite literally into a remote, which will give you control of toy karts of either Mario or Luigi that are equipped with cameras. The kit will come four gates that you can place around your home as you construct your race track. Once paired with the toy karts, players will see the world they created come to life and will steer the toy karts through the Mario Kart course they created.

Everything that happens in the game translates into the real world. For example, if Mario is hit with a shell in the game, the toy kart will stop in the real world. If you consume a mushroom, the toy kart will speed up. It’s honestly one of the coolest things we have ever seen.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit’s main mode is Grand Prix and allows players to go up against Koopalings across eight Grand Prix cups, and features 24 different races. Other game modes include:

Custom Race : This mode gives players even more room for creativity, designing not just the physical layout of the course, but also the ability to add hazards, items, and more to bring truly unique creations to life.

Time Attack : Players create a course and then race to set the fastest time possible – competing either against their own personal best or handing the controller to another player for an exciting Time Attack head-to-head that requires only one Nintendo Switch system and one Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit game.

Mirror Mode: For those who fancy an extra challenge, this mode allows all of the Grand Prix cups to be played in mirror image, with right turns becoming left and the familiar becoming unfamiliar.

No word on when Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will drop, but we expect it to be available before the holiday season and end up being on the Christmas lists of kids everywhere. Prepared to be amazed by watching the trailer below.

Photo: Nintendo / Mario Kart Live