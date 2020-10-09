HHW Gaming: Giannis Antetokounmpo Brings His Freakish Abilities To The Yard In ‘Madden NFL 21’

For the first time ever, NBA players will be throwing on the pads and hitting the virtual football field in Madden NFL 21.

Announced on Thursday, The Yard will be getting freaky. Two two-time NBA MVP and Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers Kostas Antetokounmpo (LA Lakers) and Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) will be added to Madden NFL 21.

The additions of the NBA ballers are a first for the Madden video game franchise, and they can be used in Madden NFL 21’s new game mode, The Yard, as well as Superstar K.O. They will also come with brand new drip that pays homage to Antetokounmpo’s childhoods in Greece, where they first fell in love with the game of basketball.

Bringing the Antetokounmpo’s into Madden is a first on one front, BUT Madden is no stranger to bringing special guests into the game. Madden NFL 20 saw Hip-Hop superstars The Migos, Joey BadA$$, Lil Yachty, DJ Khaled, and Snoop Dogg added to Superstar K.O. mode.

Does this mean there will be other NBA superstars coming to Madden NFL 21’s The Yard game mode? We definitely wouldn’t mind seeing LeBron James in the game. The Yard is one of Madden NFL 21’s few bright spots in a game that really didn’t blow us and many other gamers away. It’s good to see they are committed to keeping The Yard entertaining,

We can’t say the same for the games other modes, unfortunately. Time will only tell how Madden NFL 21 progresses throughout the year.

You can peep Giannis and his bros in the trailer below.

It’s time I brought the #AntetokounBros to The Yard Squad up with the fam in #MaddenNFL21 #EAathlete pic.twitter.com/p6RnTawcp3 — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) October 8, 2020

Photo: EA Sports / Madden NFL 21