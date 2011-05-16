New Mixtape: Lil B “Beyotch Mob (Respect The Beyotch Vol. 1)” [Download Link]

Lil B “Beyotch Mob (Respect The Beyotch Vol. 1)”
Lil B has released his new mixtape “Beyotch Mob (Respect The Beyotch Vol. 1) much to the relief of fans of the Based God.
The Berkley, California rapper is back again this time with24 new tracks and his signature catch sayings of “woo”, “cook” and “swag.”
No word on the release date for his debut album I’m Gay or joint EP with rapper Jay Electronica.
Check out the tracklisting and download link for Respect The Beyotch below.
1.Ready For War
2.Still Cooking
3.Azz Up
4.Dopeman Hunter
5.Please Respect The Itchbay
6.Pay 4 vajayjay
7.Shake Ya Booty
8.5150
9.Mask Up
10.Rock 4sho
11.Salute To The Itchbay
12.I Need The Based
13.Out The Game
14.Were U From Throw It Up
15.Hancho
16.My Life
17.Time To Die
18.Still Thuggin
19.Put Down The Guns
20.Show You Who The Itchbay
21.Bill Bellamy
22.Back Of Yo Neck
23.Need My Love
24.I Just Wanna Cry