New Mixtape: Lil B “Beyotch Mob (Respect The Beyotch Vol. 1)” [Download Link]

Lil B “Beyotch Mob (Respect The Beyotch Vol. 1)”

Lil B has released his new mixtape “Beyotch Mob (Respect The Beyotch Vol. 1) much to the relief of fans of the Based God.

The Berkley, California rapper is back again this time with24 new tracks and his signature catch sayings of “woo”, “cook” and “swag.”

No word on the release date for his debut album I’m Gay or joint EP with rapper Jay Electronica.

Check out the tracklisting and download link for Respect The Beyotch below.

1.Ready For War

2.Still Cooking

3.Azz Up

4.Dopeman Hunter

5.Please Respect The Itchbay

6.Pay 4 vajayjay

7.Shake Ya Booty

8.5150

9.Mask Up

10.Rock 4sho

11.Salute To The Itchbay

12.I Need The Based

13.Out The Game

14.Were U From Throw It Up

15.Hancho

16.My Life

17.Time To Die

18.Still Thuggin

19.Put Down The Guns

20.Show You Who The Itchbay

21.Bill Bellamy

22.Back Of Yo Neck

23.Need My Love

24.I Just Wanna Cry

DOWNLOAD HERE