Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Files Lawsuit Against Crip Corporation

While the Rap world continues to mourn the loss of Nipsey Hussle his affairs have yet to be amicable resolved. A legal battle is about ensue over the rights of one of his signature sayings.

As spotted on Vibe the late rapper’s family has filed a lawsuit against a brand that bears the same of Nip’s former gang. Back in 2019 these individuals took people by surprise when they filed a trademark for the slogan “The Marathon Continues”. Naturally the move didn’t sit well with a lot of his fans and inner circle. According to Billboard his brother Samuel Asghedom has moved forward with legal action.

The report states that “Blacc Sam” served The Crips LLC and a woman named Tia Hollis, who is cited as a majority owner of the limited liability company, with an infringement claim. Clocking in at 20 pages the document in question alleges the organization is using the motto without legal authorization since Hussle trademarked it as the basis of his Marathon Clothing Company back in 2011. They claimed they were tapping into the phrase so they can use it on educational manuals to promote “community organization” and “gang prevention”. But to hear the estate’s lawyer tell it the move was a money grab.

“We also wanted to dispel the misconception that there is some form of dispute that Crips, LLC or Tia Hollis are in any way connected with any of the many Crips gangs throughout Los Angeles,” said attorney James A. Bryant II in a statement to Billboard. “Tia Hollis, has also formed the company Bloods, LLC. So for absolute clarity, despite the name of the Company, Crips, LLC, who has sought to improperly register mark “The Marathon Continues”, which was filed literally a few weeks after Nipsey’s death, and allegedly first used in commerce on April 1, 2019, a day after Nipsey’s murder, they are not affiliated with any organized Crips gang, and this should not be viewed as an attempt by the Crips gang to make an underhanded move against Nipsey or his memory following his death.”

After his untimely death the catchphrase went on to become synonymous with Nip’s legacy and a mantra for anyone trying to better their situation. The Crips LLC or Tia Hollis have yet to respond to the matter.

Photo: Bernard Smalls