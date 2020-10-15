Ace Hood “Trampoline,” Curren$y & Harry Fraud “1 LUV” & More | Daily Visuals 10.14.20

While Ace Hood might not have DJ Khaled backing him like he once did when he was an up and coming rapper looking to establish himself in the Hip-Hop game, the Miami rapper is still making waves and chugging along on his own steam.

Coming through with his latest visuals, “Trampoline,” Ace Hood and his crew get amped up for a friendly game of dodge ball with some attractive young females because nothing says “I like you” like a ball to the face. They must’ve had hella fun shooting this video.

Curren$y meanwhile continues to keep up with his weekly video grind and in his latest clip to “1 LUV” blows smoke in one of his fancy automobiles while kicking back on his block.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from J Stone and Dave East, Joey Fatts featuring G Perico, and more.

ACE HOOD – “TRAMPOLINE”

CURREN$Y & HARRY FRAUD – “1 LUV”

J STONE & DAVE EAST – “ALL OR NOTHIN’”

JOEY FATTS FT. G PERICO – “NONE OF THAT”

PHILTHY RICH & YELLA BEEZY – “NO QUESTIONS”

QUANDO RONDO – “BENEFICIAL LOVE”

WIZDAWIZARD – “LLR”