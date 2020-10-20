Conway The Machine Blesses His Mama With A New Whip For Her Birthday

Conway The Machine is easily one of Hip-Hop’s hardest rappers today and while he is considered many things to his legion of fans, no one would’ve ever pegged him for a mama’s boy.

Okay, that might be a bit of an exaggeration but the From King To A God rapper does love his Old Earth and has no problem spreading the well-earned wealth he’s been blessed to earn in the year of 2020.

Over the weekend, Conway and his family celebrated his mother’s birthday and yesterday shared a video in which he surprised her with her very own brand new truck.

Accompanied with a caption that read, “Put together a special birthday dinner celebration yesterday for my number 1 lady, and I surprised her with a brand new truck for her bday…. love u to pieces mommy,” the video captures the moment that Mama Machine was led from her birthday party to the street where a dripped out Conway stood next to the red truck with the car key in hand.

An obviously emotional Mama Machine broke into tears when she realized what was happening before Conway wrapped his arms around her and showed her the kind of love and affection she properly deserves.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGf0Ny_BExV/?utm_source=ig_embed

Nice whip!

The comments were filled with love and well wishes from many of Conway’s rap peers who approved of the birthday surprise Conway blessed his mom duke with.

Happy birthday Mama Machine. Thanks for blessing Hip-Hop with one of it’s illest lyricists in the game.

