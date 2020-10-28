Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Say They Were “Betrayed” By Kentucky AG

The grand jury’s decision to not prosecute any of the officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor was disappointing, but not shocking as we’ve all become used to police getting away with murder.

Following the controversial decision, jurors began to complain that Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron never presented them with the option to consider murder or manslaughter charges against the officers in question, and now TMZ is reporting that two male jurors (one Black and one white) are speaking out and confirm that the fix was in from the get-go.

Speaking to CBS’ Gayle King about how the case was presented to them, the jurors call the Daniel’s actions a “betrayal” and called out the Kentucky AG for lying about the 6 homicide options the jurors had on the table during a press conference.

The men say that couldn’t be further from the truth, adding that the first time they’d heard about 6 possible homicide charges was right then and there when Cameron made it seem like it was their decision.