Cyn Santana Has A Good Laugh At Meme That Confused Joe Budden For Common

As the world continues to wait on pins and needles over the 2020 election humor is in high demand right now. One reality television star got some comedic relief from a misfired tweet.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop a meme with good intentions didn’t connect as intended but went viral as a funny fail. An account @Vesta shared a photo collage that featured Joe Budden one side and a pile of pennies on the other side. The quote was “a lot of y’all are lacking” inferring that folks need some common sense. Given that the photo should have been rapper Common, who says he and Tiffany Haddish are still a thing, the miss quickly turned the meme into a whole different meme.

So much so that it landed on Cyn Santana’s radar. The “Walk With Me” rapper’s former love quickly penned @Vesta back with her thoughts on the comedic attempt. “That ain’t Common sis but da joke would’ve been funny lol,” she wrote.

That ain’t Common sis but da joke would’ve been funny lol https://t.co/eSjOlgpk6T — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) November 5, 2020

And if you needed further reminder that the internets can never be defeated everyone and anyone that caught the blunder chimed in from the peanut gallery. One person “She said y’all lacking Joe Budden Change” while another twisted the gaff even further asking “Pump pump it up pennies?”

The way I just snorted was VERY unbecoming 💀💀💀 — Tori (@toricantstfu) November 5, 2020

Cyn Santana and Joe Budden originally met while shooting a season of Love & Hip Hop. The two would take their relationship further with plans to get married. They would part ways shortly after he popped the question and now share a baby boy together.

