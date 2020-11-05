HHW Gaming: Sony Says Don’t Bother Going To Stores To Cop A PS5 On Launch Date

We are literally just days away from the launch of both PS5 and Xbox Series X. The thirst is still real for a PlayStation 5 following pre-order jig, and if you plan on hitting a physical store in hopes of getting a console, Sony has some news for you.

In a blog post, Sony told gamers to stay home on the PS5’s launch date, November 12 (November 19, depending on what region you live in), because there will be no consoles being sold in-store. The company explains that its decision to keep sales strictly online only keeps gamers, retailers, and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per Sony:

“Hi, all – the launch of the PlayStation 5 console on November 12 (or November 19, depending on your region) is almost upon us! In the interest of keeping our gamers, retailers, and staff safe amidst COVID-19, today, we are confirming that all day-of launch sales will be conducted through the online stores of our retail partners.”

“No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day (November 12 or November 19, depending on your region) – please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase. Be safe, stay home, and place your order online.”

If you’re worried if this will affect you picking up your preorder at retail stores like Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Sony says not to worry. Your console will be available on the launch date. Keep your head on a swivel cause it is jux season when it comes to getting either a PS5 or Xbox Series X due to how limited each console will be at launch.

But, there is some good news, Walmart announced on Twitter there will be consoles available to purchase on that day, online, of course, and they will be released at specific times throughout the day. So make sure you’re on Walmart’s website at these times:

12 PM ET

3 PM ET

6 PM ET

9 PM ET

While you’re here, do read our review of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, and good luck in your quest in securing either next-gen console…safely.

—

Photo: Sony / PlayStation