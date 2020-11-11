HHW Gaming: Michael B. Jordan Would Love To See A Remake of This Classic Fighting Game On PS5

PS5’s launch is just literally one day away, and Sony is calling on its celebrity friends to help with the promo. Avid gamer and movie star Michael B. Jordan linked up with PlayStation to take the next-gen console for a spin.

In the nearly 4-minute video, we get to watch Jordan play games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the PlayStation 5 while giving his impressions on the console and reminiscing about growing up with the PlayStation brand and how it grew with him. Jordan marveled at the game’s detailed graphics, the new haptic controls thanks to the DualSense controller, and the overall next-gen experience that immerses gamers into the games they are playing.

In the clip, Jordan also revealed that Resident Evil is one of his favorite games, sharing that he and his sister used to turn off the lights to enhance the survival horror experience. He also noted that he would love to see another Capcom classic get a remake, Marvel Vs. Capcom 2. The fighting game, which was released back in 2000, is considered one the greatest fighting games of all time among gamers due to fast-paced action and a massive roster of characters from the worlds of Marvel and Capcom.

We would love to see it too. Capcom, we hope you’re listening because that definitely needs to happen.

Photo: Laurent KOFFEL / Getty