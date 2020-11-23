Megan Thee Stallion Brings Body-Ody-Ody-Ody During AMAs Performance

Megan Thee Stallion delivered some much-needed Good News in the form of her debut album on Friday (Nov.20). Sunday night (Nov.22), the Houston rapper kept the momentum going during the American Music Awards.

The leader of the hotties brought her new infectious single “Body” to the AMA awards. Keeping the same energy from the video, flanked by background dancers, Thee Stallion brought the senses tantalizing choreography from the visual currently taking social media by storm thanks to the #Bodyodychallenge to the American Music Awards stage.

Before we got to see those legendary knees in action, AMA host Taraji P. Henson — who also stars in the Body visual — introduced the rapper. Thee Stallion opened up her performance with a powerful message for the ladies and to the haters stating:

“I love my body. Every curve, every inch, every mark, every dimple is a decoration on my temple. My body is mine, and nobody owns it but me. And who I choose to let in is so lucky.”

I love MY body and NOBODY OWNS IT BUT ME🔥 https://t.co/3jPlOJJzJL — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 23, 2020

That wasn’t the only big moment of the night for Megan Thee Stallion. She also took home an award for Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop for “W.A.P” featuring Cardi B.

Congrats to Megan Thee Stallion. In other AMA news, viewers were left wondering how Doja Cat won an award in the Soul/R&B category.

—

Photo: ABC / Getty