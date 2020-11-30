HHW Gaming: Saweetie Wants You To Tap In To Win A Customized “Icy” Xbox Series X & Controller

Xbox Series X consoles are hard to find, but Saweetie, the Birkin Bag collector, has one to give away.

It looks like Quavo isn’t the only gamer in the house. His boo, Saweetie, announced on Instagram on Monday (Nov.30) that she is an Official Xbox Partner and revealed to her fans that she has an Xbox Series X console for one lucky fan. Now, this particular Xbox Series X is special because it’s customized. The “Tap In” rapper shared as much in a dope video featuring herself as a video game character playing on the unique console that features Icy written on it and an iced out controller.

In her Instagram post announcing the contest, she wrote in the caption:

“Who wants my Icy Xbox Series X console and Controller 😛 Tag your friends in the comments for a chance to win. #xboxpartner @xbox.”

Being that it’s so hard to lock down one of Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, this is an easy attempt that won’t even cost you a single penny.

Saweetie joins the growing list of Hip-Hop superstars involved in the gaming world. Her boyfriend, Quavo, teamed up with Activision to express his love for Crash Bandicoot ahead of the iconic video game character’s debut on PS4. Snoop Dogg teamed with Activision to help promote the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Just recently, Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack brand announced its strategic creative partnership with Sony ahead of the launch of PS5.

Hip-Hop and gaming are definitely a match made in heaven.

We wish y’all good luck in Saweetie’s contest and on your hunt trying to find an Xbox Series X or PS5.

Photo: Daniele Venturelli / Getty