Lil Wayne Talks “How To Love,” Says New Single “Gives Him Goosebumps”

Lil Wayne Talks New Single “How To Love”

Lil Wayne fans got an unexpected surprise this week, then the new single off Weezy’s Tha Carter IV album hit the internet.

Wayne’s new single “How To Love” goes in a musical direction unlike anything the Cash Money/Young Money superstar has ever released.

“I can tell you that I’ve never had a single like it, and it’s an amazing song. It’s an amazing song,” he said during his upcoming MTV “Unplugged” special, airing June 12th on MTV2. “When I listen to it I get goose bumps,” Weezy added. “And I feel like the song is gonna take me somewhere that I’ve never been musically.”

Wayne, who’s currently on his I Am Music Tour, is looking forward to adding the song to his performances.

“You know that if you come to a Lil Wayne show two years from now, you already know that ‘I’m gonna get rap — some of the best rap — I’m gonna get some guitar, I’m gonna get some singin’, I’m gonna get some dancin’, I’m gonna get some old-school music, and I’m goin’ to a show tonight.’ And I think that’s where this song is directing me to.”

Adding on to his views of the new single, Wayne also expressed interest in taking his music beyond rap, saying, “I am a musician, and a few years back, I noticed that I wasn’t just a rapper. And I noticed that I didn’t want to do this just to rap,” he said before clarifying his point. “I do want to go down as one of the greatest rappers of all time, but I also want to go down as one of the greatest musicians of all time.

“When you think about it, Tupac is just known as a great rapper; Biggie is just known as a great rapper, Jay-Z — just known as a great rapper,” he continued. “I want to be known as that rapper that turned it all the way up and became the face of the music.” “When they make a billboard and put whoever they gonna put up there to define the word ‘music,’ I wanna be there.”

Tha Carter IV is due out June 21st.

Listen to “How To Love” here.