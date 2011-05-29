VH1 Behind The Music Returns With Missy Elliot, Ice Cube, & More

VH1 have announce the new season for their documentary series “Behind The Music,” that will feature mostly Pop, Hip-Hop, and Country.

Featured this season are Missy Elliott, Ice Cube, Miranda Lambert, Mary J. Blige, Enrique Iglesias, Adam Lambert and Ricky Martin.

Beginning on Wednesday, June 29 at 9 PM ET/PT with “Behind The Music: Missy Elliott,” the series will bring viewers never-before-seen footage of these stars and the people who know them best.

“Behind The Music: Ice Cube” Premieres Wednesday, July 6 at 10 PM ET/PT

This episode of “Behind the Music” follows the three-decade-long career of legendary rapper Ice Cube from his journey as a founding member of the notorious rap group NWA to a blockbuster movie star.

The extraordinary career of Ice Cube begins with his upbringing in South Central Los Angeles where he faced gang violence and drug dealers on a daily basis.