Florida Rapper Splash Zanotti Arrested For Home Invasion & Kidnapping

When the husband went to the garage for a cigarette, one of the intruders raped his wife, a criminal affidavit states.

Zanotti, Wilcox, and James stand accused of kidnaping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison if found convicted. Though the affidavit includes a rape accusation, no rape charges have been filed in the matter.

Splash Zanotti had been making a name for himself in the underground rap scene in the Sun Shine state and according to his website was a close friend to XXTentacion and is associated with Lil Pump and Ski Mask the Slump God. But given the seriousness of this situation it seems like his rap career might’ve just come to a screeching halt.

Zanotti, James and Alexander-Wilcox were arrested on December 16 on an unrelated incident. Zanotti and Wilcox appeared in court this past Friday (Dec. 25th) with James expected to appear on Monday.