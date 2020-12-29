Florida Rapper Splash Zanotti Arrested For Home Invasion & Kidnapping

Why rappers continue to get themselves involved in petty street crimes is anyone’s guess, but Florida’s Splash Zanotti seems to have taken things to another level with this latest offense.
The Sun-Sentinal is reporting that Zanotti and another man appeared in court last Friday (Dec. 25) in connection with a home invasion that they allegedly pulled off on October 11th. According to the report Kejuan Brandon Campbell (Splash Zanotti), along with Dionte Alexander-Wilcox and Antonio James, forced their way into the home of the victims at gunpoint and demanded they fork over $20,000. What then ensued could only be described as a horror movie.
Then the three holed up in the couple’s home overnight, consumed their food and liquor, and forced the woman to drive from ATM to ATM the next day to withdraw the money, according to court documents.
When the husband went to the garage for a cigarette, one of the intruders raped his wife, a criminal affidavit states.
Zanotti, Wilcox, and James stand accused of kidnaping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison if found convicted. Though the affidavit includes a rape accusation, no rape charges have been filed in the matter.
Splash Zanotti had been making a name for himself in the underground rap scene in the Sun Shine state and according to his website was a close friend to XXTentacion and is associated with Lil Pump and Ski Mask the Slump God. But given the seriousness of this situation it seems like his rap career might’ve just come to a screeching halt.
Zanotti, James and Alexander-Wilcox were arrested on December 16 on an unrelated incident. Zanotti and Wilcox appeared in court this past Friday (Dec. 25th) with James expected to appear on Monday.