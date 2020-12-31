Hip-Hop Wired’s Top Hip-Hop Projects Of 2020 Pt. 2

In the midst of constructing the second part of our Top Hip-Hop Projects of 2020 post, we were all stunned by the news that Daniel “MF DOOM” Dumile passed away this past Halloween. With the heaviness weighing deep in our hearts, we powered through this list knowing that we as an outlet need to celebrate our favorite artists while they’re still here with us.

Peppered across Pt. 2, mainstream figures like Lil Baby and Polo G are listed alongside underground legends like Roc Marciano and Ka. Young masters in the making such as MIKE and Navy Blue are also present, sharing space with solidified and active OGs such as Nas and Curren$y among others.

As we said in our previous post, the pressure of getting this list right was higher than usual in a year that saw the pandemic rob us of normalcy but music has always been the great escape. These artists listed on the following pages have their own respective lanes and if we’re lucky, they’ll continue to command those pathways while inspiring not only the listener but the budding artists who are inspired to create in a time of chaos.

In a perfect world, we would have listened to every album that dropped this year, given it a fair shake, and tried our best to capture the culture as it unfolded before us. That is an impossibly tall task with even the most ardent of efforts.

For any artist that feels like their project should hold space here, we hear you and understand you. We can only promise to do the knowledge in the years to come. Keep making that great art. Happy New Year.

FYI: Due to technical difficulties, we can’t list out the projects in our usual scrolling playlist fashion so view the following pages. Use your Googles to find the product and support with your dollars if you can. Hit the next page button to see the list.

THIS LIST IS IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER!

