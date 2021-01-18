Polo Ralph Lauren To Bridge East And West With CLOT Collaboration

We are only a couple of weeks into 2021 and Ralph Lauren is already showing he is on track for a big year. A new collaboration has been unveiled for America’s menswear GOAT.

As spotted on Hypebeast RL will be updating some of their most signature pieces as part of a capsule with CLOT. Designed by Edison Chen, founder of CLOT, the upcoming drop merges Chinese heritage with Ralph’s iconic approach to aspirational Americana. The result is a collection with a true point of difference that doesn’t derail from either brand’s identity.

Included in the drop are a selection of handpicked styles of curated fabrication and patterns made modern, highlighting CLOT’s mission to bridge cultures through fashion. The standout piece is a button up shirt with frog button closure. Instead of a mandarin collar the top sticks with the traditional long button-down option in an effort to keep each label’s aesthetics in tact. Also in the mix are crewneck sweatshirts, in different flavors, with more frog button closure on the left shoulder.

The Polo Ralph Lauren CLOT collection will be available starting January 27 via the Polo app and select retailers.

Photo: Ralph Lauren x CLOT