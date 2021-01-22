HHW Gaming: Capcom’s ‘Resident Evil’ Showcase Highlights ‘Resident Evil Village’ & More

New year, plenty of Resident Evil to look forward to.

Thursday (Jan.21), Capcom kicked off 2021 with its first Resident Evil showcase, which also served as a celebration of the iconic survival horror video game franchise’s 25th anniversary. During the pre-recorded and socially distant event, fans of the video game were treated to a new look at the latest installment, Resident Evil Village, a new multiplayer game, an unexpected crossover event with Ubisoft’s The Division 2, and more info on the upcoming Netflix Resident Evil animated film.

Let’s break everything down that we witnessed during the stream.

Resident Evil Village

Not much was known about Resident Evil Village when it was first announced except for the fact it will be using the RE Engine and once again a first-person survival horror adventure. Now we know when the game releases on May 7, 2021, it will be available on both next and current-gen consoles plus Steam and PC. There will also be a demo released this spring ahead of the game’s launch, but PS5 owners learned during the showcase that they would get access to an exclusive demo called “Maiden” starting that night.

The showcase understandably focused on the next horrifying chapter in the Resident Evil saga. It gave viewers more insight into the game that will see the return of Resident Evil VII: Biohazard’s reluctant protagonist Ethan Winter and his search for his kidnapped daughter and showing off some gameplay. That task won’t be easy because, in Village, Winter is pursued by a very tall woman and her maniacal daughters and some new bioweapons. This time around, he is a bit more seasoned after his terrifying encounter with the Baker family and defends himself better.

Players can look forward not only to encountering new terrifying enemies but features like being able to block and counter melee attacks, a first look at the weapons merchant name Duke and the storage system that is similar to the one from Resident Evil 4.

Time to definitely get those nerves hardened because Resident Evil Village looks like it will have you shook and on edge throughout the entire playthrough.

Resident Evil RE: Verse

Resident Evil Village isn’t the only game we can look forward to. Capcom producer Tsuyoshi Kanda had the honor of announcing the franchise multiplayer shooter called Resident Evil Re: Verse free for anyone who buys Village.

The press release explains that in the game, players will be able to take control of their favorite Resident Evil characters like Leon Kennedy, Agent Hunk, Jill Valentine, Chris Redfield, and others and compete in matches will be between teams of four-to-six players. Each character will have their own unique abilities, and when a player dies during a match, he or she will be able to come back as bioweapons like the Nemesis, William Birkin, and Jack Baker.

You can check out the intriguing game below.

Resident Evil x The Division 2 Crossover

This took us by surprise. Ubisoft announced it was partnering with Capcom to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil franchise with a special crossover event that will see Resident Evil-themed apparel be added to The Division 2. From February 2-15, when players log in, they will get the Leon Kennedy RPD Outfit.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

Initially teased back in September, Capcom made sure to keep us up to speed with its newest animated survival horror adventure, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. While they didn’t reveal too much about the film, they did share some new footage from the upcoming Netflix exclusive due out sometime this year.

No word on the Resident Evil TV series that will introduce us to a brand new storyline in the RE universe.

Photo: Capcom/ Resident Evil