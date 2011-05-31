Lil B Responds To Rapper Rhymefest, “Who Is Rhymefest? I Don’t Know Him”

Lil B says “Who is Rhymefest? He needs to market himself, I don’t know him”

Lil B is speaking out on his latest critic in Hip-Hop, Chicago rapper Rhymefest.

As previously reported, B real name Brandon McCartney, has been receiving criticism for his upcoming album I’m Gay and last month claimed that he was receiving death threats from homophobes and people accusing him of using the title as a publicity stunt.

Now in a recent interview with CNN, B is speaking out against the ex-Chicago Alderman hopefulfor making a comment—not about the title, but his music.

Speaking on Rhymefest, CNN asked The Based God if he’d heard what he said about him to rapper Xzibit,

CNN: You’re big Twitter fan, and recently rapper Rhymefest tweeted that after he spoke to California artist Xzibit and listened to your music, his response was, “Homeboy needed a dad in his life.”

Obviously not pleased with the comment, B responded,

Lil B: I’m going to say, who is Rhymefest? So he needs to work on promoting and marketing himself, because I don’t know him. But what I feel about his comment is that it’s true, I needed a father figure in my life, but I’m not complaining about that. What do you mean, I need that? Tell Rhymefest I’m very happy. Tell Rhymefest I actually wake up and I’m happy, and I’m positive and I love people. Ask Rhymefest, does he feel the same way?

Rhymefest has yet to respond.

In addition to Rhymefest, B spoke on a number of topics including why he thinks he’s rap’s Lady Gaga and why he threatened to rape Kanye West.

