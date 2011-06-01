Beanie Sigel Apologizes To Jay-Z

Beanie Sigel is taking back a series of disses aimed at Jay-Z and stepping up to apologize.

As previously reported Sigel lashed out at his former boss in 2009 claiming that he was disloyal and never visited him while in prison.

Since his first public outburst, Sigel has given radio interviews, threatened to “smack the Shyte out of Drake” and released diss tracks like his ’09 release “Average Cat.”

Now two years later, Beanz is speaking out and admitting that he’s made a mistake.

The Broad Street Bully gave a statement to XXL Tuesday saying,

“ What Mike Epps say? ‘Gangstas f**k up too. Whatever I felt this dude Jay did wrong to me, it can’t outweigh the one thing he did do for me – he gave me an opportunity. Dude gave me an opportunity. I got caught in the moment and put my feelings out there. I should have never done that.”

Beanz has since decided not to release a full album worth of material dissing Jay-Z, Memphis Bleek and Rocafella Records.