N.O.R.E ft. Method Man & Conway The Machine “Outta Line,” Zieme “That’s The Way It’s Gotta Be” & More | Daily Visuals 2.1.21

It was a pretty crazy weekend for one Method Man as Wendy Williams decided to blow up the spot and reveal she rode the Ticallian Stallion back in Hip-Hop’s golden era (did she cut on “All I Need” to set the mood?).

Still the Hip-Hop OG has continuously proved he knows how to get as busy as he did in the 90’s and took his talents to Lefrak City to link up with Noreaga for the visuals to “Outta Line.” Featuring Method Man and Conway The Machine, N.O.R.E’s latest offering finds the three hitters kicking it at Nore’s hometown where the Super Thug gets a haircut out on the sidewalk. Gotta avoid that COVID air, b.

From a hard cut to a softer setting, Zieme out here churning out some baby making music for quarantine couples and in his clip to “That’s The Way It’s Got To Be” woos a young woman in his apartment with food and vocals.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Peso Peso featuring Paul Wall, Ace hood, and more.

N.O.R.E FT. METHOD MAN & CONWAY THE MACHINE – “OUTTA LINE”

ZIEME – “THAT’S THE WAY IT’S GOT TO BE (BODY AND SOUL)”

PESO PESO FT. PAUL WALL – “SOPHISTICATED TRIP”

ACE HOOD – “LOOK IN MY EYES”

TOBE NWIGWE FT. TRAE THA TRUTH – “THE TRUTH”

ERICK THE ARCHITECT FT. SOPHIE FAITH & LINDEN JAY – “DIE 4 U”

EST GEE & YO GOTTI – “GET MONEY”

HONEYKOMB BRAZY FT. J PRINCE – “DEAD PEOPLE”