Kanye Apologizes To Taylor Swift On “The Jay Leno Show”…Obama Labels Him A “Jackass”

After upstaging Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards, Kanye West, the man who wears his heart on his sleeve and will unapologetically speak the truth no matter the occasion, just humbled himself in an interview with Jay Leno on his new talk show.

Not hiding behind a publicist and addressing the situation head on, an apologetic Kanye West put his ego to the side and told Jay Leno how his day was after the jaw breaking moment in which he upstaged Taylor Swift’s win of “Best Female Video.”

“It’s been extremely difficult…I just…dealing with the fact that I hurt someone or took anything away from a talented artist or from anyone because I only wanted to help people. My entire life I only wanted to give and do something that I felt was right and I immediately knew in this situation that it was wrong and it wasn’t a spectacle. It was actually someone’s emotions that I stepped on and it was just rude. Period. I’d like to be able to apologize to her in person.”

Leno then asked, “So when did you know you were wrong. Was it afterwards, as you were doing it, when did it strike you, like uh-oh, uh-oh?

Kanye West: Soon as I gave the mic back to her and she didn’t keep going.

Jay also mentioned that he was fortunate enough to meet Kanye’s mother before she passed and asked what she would have said about his actions. Holding back tears and not making excuses when Jay asked would she be disappointed in this or would she give him a lecture, an emotional Kanye stated:

“Yeah… Obviously I deal with hurt and so many celebrities never take the time off and I’ve never taken the time off to really… It’s just music after music and tour after tour and I was just ashamed that my hurt caused someone else’s hurt. My dream of what an awards show is supposed to be caused… I don’t try to justify it because I was in the wrong. But after this, I just need to take some time off and just analyze how I’m gonna make it through the rest of this life. How I’m gonna improve because I am a celebrity and that’s something I have to deal with and if there’s anything I can do to help Taylor in the future or help anyone, I’d like (to). I want to live this thing as hard…. Its hard sometime so.”

After speaking with Jay Leno, publicly addressing the situation and apologizing to Taylor Swift and the world, Ye then took the stage and proceeded to rock alongside Jay-Z and Rihanna as they performed their hit single “Run This Town.”

It takes a big man to admit when he’s wrong. Not his words but the timing and not using tact to address a serious situation that many artists feel but are too afraid to address. We all know many of the award shows are rigged and trophies are bought and paid for. It’ll be nice to have every category awarded on talent and merit but I guess that’s like doing what’s right. I guess the truth will be silenced and “The Ego” has left the building.

In related news, President Obama reportedly called Kanye a “Jackass” for his actions. ABC’s Terry Moran tweeted:

“President Obama just called Kanye West a “Jackass” for his outburst at VMAs when Taylor Swift won. Now THAT’S presidential.”

The comments were made off camera and Moran quickly deleted the tweet after posting it.

ABC then issued a statement apologizing for Moran’s tweet reading:

“ABC In the process of reporting on remarks by President Obama that were made during a CNBC interview, ABC News employees prematurely tweeted a portion of those remarks that turned out to be from an off-the-record portion of the interview. This was done before our editorial process had been completed. That was wrong. We apologize to the White House and CNBC and are taking steps to ensure that it will not happen again.”

I guess President Obama can’t speak his mind either.