Chance The Rapper Countersues Former Manager For Incompetence, Lost Opportunities

Chance The Rapper kept himself busy on the music front with features and activism in 2020, but he’s also combating a legal issue with a former manager. The Chicago star countersued the manager after facing a lawsuit for a breach of contract himself.

The Chicago Tribune recently reported on the legal happenings in a Wednesday (Feb. 24) article which laid out the details of the new missive from Chance. The 27-year-old rapper born Chancellor Bennett is suing Pat Corcoran for taking away business opportunities from Chance to benefit his own uses and tarnishing Chance’s image for allegedly demanding payment from outside vendors to pad his pockets.

The outlet adds that the lawsuit was filed last week in Cook County and comes just months after Corcoran’s company sued Chance’s businesses while alleging that he’s been saddled with over $2.5 million in expenses that was spent in support of the rapper’s career and other promotional interests.

“Mr. Corcoran has been paid in full under his management services contract with Mr. Bennett. Yet he chose to file a groundless and insulting lawsuit that ignores his own improper self-dealing and incompetence,” Bennett’s attorneys said in a statement to the Tribune. “Mr. Bennett has moved to dismiss the majority of that meritless lawsuit, and filed his own lawsuit to remedy the harm that Mr. Corcoran caused through his breaches of duty. Mr. Bennett trusts the legal system to reveal the truth of the parties’ relationship in due course.”

As this serves as the proper response to Cororcan’s first salvo of this legal battle, it is almost certain that both sides will be in contention until a proper settlement is made or the matter is thrown out of court.

—

Photo: WENN