New Behind The Scenes Pictures From Jeezy’s “Ballin” Video Shoot [Photos]

New behind the scenes pictures have emerged from the video shoot of Young Jeezy’s “Ballin,” one of the hottest songs of the Summer.

The video was shot in Miami last week & directed by Colin Tilley, and serves as the current single for Jeezy highly anticipated album, TM 103.

Lil Wayne was not the only guest appearance, as DJ Drama and Trey Songz were both spotted on the set.

Peep the page #’s below to see a dope behind the scenes look shot by J-Star.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »