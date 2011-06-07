Rohan Marley Denies Being The Father Of Lauryn Hill’s Baby

Rohan Marley Says He’s Not The Father Of Lauryn Hill’s Baby

Rohan Marley, the son of Bob Marley and the thought to be beau of Lauryn Hill, is denying reports that he’s the father of the singer’s sixth child.

As previously reported Hill broke the news that she was expecting at a recent Detroit concert telling fans,

“I’m going to be taking time off to give birth.”

After HipHopWired posted a story mentioning that she was married and expecting the baby with Marley, the coffee connoisseur took to Twitter to tell us directly,

“RT @Romarley: @HipHopWired 2 things ,I’m not married and I don’t have anyone expecting anything …”

The songstress has five children; 13-year-old Zion, 12-year-old Selah, 9-year-old Joshua, 7-year-old John, and 3-year-old Sarah.