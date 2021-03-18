HHW Gaming: Black Panther FINALLY Coming To ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Later This Year

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Square Enix/Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers is slowly taking shape. Could the King of Wakanda’s arrival finally make it the game fans hoped it would be at launch?

Black people always have to step up to save things. It looks like that could also apply to the video game world.

When Marvel’s Avengers was first fully announced, reactions for the blockbuster game were mixed. On the one hand, fans of the Marvel franchise were excited they were finally getting an original game featuring their favorite superheroes but were extremely disappointed the game did not use the actors from the Marvel Studios films. An issue they have fixed with the announcement of new skins coming soon.

Gamers, including us, held onto hope. After playing the demo, we were cautiously optimistic about how good this game was going to be. Then launch day finally arrived, and boy was the letdown real. Marvel’s Avengers did have a wonderful campaign mode that featured an amazing original story and gameplay. Still, it was the online component that left a sour taste in the mouths of many.

In our review, we called Marvel’s Avengers the Age of Ultron of Marvel video games because of just how empty the online component felt and the strong possibitly that Marvel’s Avengers, like the film, would be one of those things we will truly come to appreciate as time passed.

That is slowly looking like that will be the case thanks in large part to the additions of add-on characters like Kate Bishop, Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye — who officially joined the roster today along with the games free next-gen upgrade — and finally, a clear roadmap of fresh new content coming to the game Square Enix hopes will help lure players back and keep them engaged.

Here is our roadmap for upcoming features! We'll be introducing new Villain Sectors, events like the Red Room Takeover, a new Patrol Mode, Black Panther and the War for Wakanda, and more ways to play. ➡️ More info – https://t.co/E7srjI1VfE pic.twitter.com/AAV1sFIXdi — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 18, 2021

That’s all good, but it damn sure looks like the arrival of the Black Panther will be carrying this game on its back. During Thursday’s (Mar.18) Square Enix Present’s showcase, we FINALLY got our first glimpse of what T’Challa would look like in the game as well as some info into the “War For Wakanda” expansion that will introduce the character to the game and see him take on Klaw.

Marvel’s Avengers rollout was as flawed as Tony Stark’s first suits in the film, but it looks like they were just taking their time and listening to player’s complaints to help fine-tune the game into the project they wanted it to be. When Black Panther: War For Wakanda drops later this year, it looks like it will be taking the game in the right direction like the Russo Brothers did with The Avengers film franchise following Joss Whedon. Plus, Spider-Man (PlayStation exclusive), Winter Soldier (Bucky Barnes), and She-Hulk are in the pipeline.

We hope.

You can watch the launch trailer for Black Panther: War For Wakanda expansion coming to Marvel’s Avengers later this year.

—

Photo: Square Enix / Marvel’s Avengers