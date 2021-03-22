Fat Joe Clarifies “Wuhan Virus” Lyric From Newly Released Benny The Butcher Album

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Fat Joe is featured on one of the most anticipated projects of the year but it comes with some controversy. One of his lines is giving one community some very bad vibes.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the Bronx native delivered a memorable feature on Benny The Butcher’s The Plugs I Met 2. On “Talkin’ Back'” he raps “Threw that white up in the pot, gave ‘em pipe dreams/And watch it spread like the Wuhan Virus”. Given the heightened sensitivity regarding hate against Asians due to the recent White domestic terrorist who killed eight people in biased murder spree, some of his fans took insult with the bar.

One user in particular asked the Terror Squad frontman directly on Twitter. “Hey @fatjoe long time fan here. But given the current climate and how asians are being treated do you think you could’ve phrased this a little differently?” he wrote. Joe responded saying “I’ll adress the Benny verse i did that verse a year ago when the news was calling it the wuhan virus before they called it COVID i support and love all my asian brothers and sisters never hate”

I’ll adress the Benny verse i did that verse a year ago when the news was calling it the wuhan virus before they called it COVID i support and love all my asian brothers and sisters never hate — FAT JOE (@fatjoe) March 21, 2021

While the original timing of the recording makes sense that did not clear him of any wrongdoing as some have called out he should have updated the verse with the correct Covid-19 terminology. Last week he urged his fans and followers to #StopAsianHate via his Instagram account.

Photo: W.Wade/WENN