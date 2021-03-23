100%: Bronx Street Renamed After Rapper Big Pun

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

One of the greatest lyricists to ever do it is getting a special honor in his hometown. The birthplace of Hip-Hop has crowned a popular intersection after Big Punisher.

As spotted on HipHopDX the late great rapper was awarded a distinction that not too many Rap performers have been given; living or dead. On Monday, March 22 New York City representatives officially renamed East Fordham Road and Grand Concourse “Big Pun Plaza”. Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. hosted the ceremony with the late great MC’s family on site which included his mother, sister Nicole Rodriguez, wife Liza Rios, his daughter Star Rios and son Chris Rivers.

“In his short life, Big Pun contributed greatly to the vibrant cultural life of The Bronx,” said Councilman Fernando Cabrera. Pun’s mother Gail Tirado spoke and detailed that this moment had been in the works for years. “We’ve been trying to do this for a long time,” said Pun’s mother Gail Tirado. “I’m humbly honored that this is happening. It’s an incredible block and it’s fit for a legend.”

While Fat Joe was not in attendance he sent his thanks to his hometown for honoring his rhyming twin. “Congrats to my big brother BIG PUN on getting a Bronx block named after him. My brother you deserve it I’m proud of you and the Bronx for acknowledging my brother PUN God bless you rest in paradise 🙏🏽❤️ @councilman.cabrera” he wrote.

Born Christopher Rios, the legend died on February 7, 2000 due to a heart attack and respiratory failure. He was 28 at the time of his passing.

