Death Row Records Launches Store For 30th Anniversary, Hops On NFTs Craze

Death Row Records was established in February 1992, ushering in a new wave of West Coast dominance and launched the careers of many of the culture’s mainstays. Approaching 30 years in existence, the famed record label has launched its merch store in honor of the anniversary and is hopping on the NFTs craze to boot with three ultra-rare offerings.

The label co-founded collectively with Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, The D.O.C. Dick Griffey and Harry-O at the helm released a bevy of game-changing classics in Dr. Dre’s classic The Chronic, Snoop Dogg’s debut album Doggystyle, Tha Dogg Pound’s Dogg Food, and 2Pac’s All Eyez On Me among other releases.

The late crooner Nate Dogg figured prominently in a number of hit singles and tracks across the releases and the Death Row Records online store team made sure to uphold his legacy with a moving blog post signifying his importance.

From the blog post:

The Long Beach, California vocal titan stands as a musical icon, a four-time GRAMMY-nominee who broke through in 1994 with partner Warren G on the double-platinum “Regulate” single and collaborated with Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Eminem, Ludacris, Xzibit, and dozens of others throughout his illustrious career.

Along with honoring Nate Dogg, the Death Row team has an array of apparel, vinyl, and NFTs by way of Fanaply for the taking. For the NFTs portion, a three-tier offering starts with Ultra-Rare 30th Anniversary Diamond Medallion & Necklace NFT at $30030.30, a nod to the 30th anniversary next year.

From there, two other NFTs include a Deluxe 30th Anniversary Gold Coin NFT at $1030.30, and lastly a Deluxe 30th Anniversary Silver Coin NFT at $30.30.

To see the offerings from Death Row Records, click here. To specifically learn more about the NFTs and what they entail, click here.

Photo: Getty