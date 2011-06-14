Cee-Lo Green’s Trailer For His New Show “Talking With Strangers” [Video]

Already making his television appearance on NBC American Idol rip-off The Voice, R&B busybody Cee Lo Green has been given his very own show for the online Fuse TV network.

Now, Green will host a show called Cee Lo Green Talking to Strangers. The series will follow the standard talk show format, with Cee Lo interviewing a variety of guests and hosting performances.

Confirmed guests for the show include Lupe Fiasco, Keri Hilson, Train, Estelle, Grace Potter & the Nocturnals, and TV on the Radio. Kelly Rowland will also host two episodes, where she will interview Green and he will perform.

Peep the trailer below and make sure to check out Cee Lo Green Talking to Strangers on Fuse on June 22.