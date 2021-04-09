Okuuur: Cardi B Drops $29K During Shopping Spree For Daughter Kulture

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B has proven that there is no limit when it comes to her loved ones. Earlier this week she spent someone’s yearly salary on Kulture during a shopping spree.

As spotted on Page Six the Bronx bombshell dripped her princess in all designer like it was nothing. “I went crazy shopping. All for Kulture though, nothing is mine. All KK,” she revealed via a now expired Instagram Story. As if she expected the masses to question her spending habits she quick closed out the video by saing “What? God gave me a doll for a reason!”

She then took to her actual Instagram feed to give a more in-depth look at her pick-ups saying, “This is what happens when God gives me the baby girl I always wanted. I shop more for her than I do myself.” The visual was a video showcasing a variety of designer handbags. According to the celebrity gossip rag the selections include “a white Chanel vanity case — a similar style is currently going for $4,650 on Rebag — along with a pearl-studded drawstring purse ($4,300), pink quilted mini flap bag ($3,800), sparkling double-C earrings ($475) and a bow-inspired hair barrette from the same luxury label.”

This is not the first time Cardi and her family have faced criticism for dropping a bag on her princess. Last year her husband Offset faced some backlash for purchasing her Birkin bag. “If I’m fly and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “If I was looking like a bad b***h, expensive b***h, and I had my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would talk s**t. So I’m not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin. She going to match mommy.”

Photo: Bernard Smalls