White Minnesota Man Drags Cop By SUV & Hits Officer With a Hammer, Still Alive

Daunte Wright is dead because he is Black, period. And if you need proof, the white man who just dragged a Minnesota police officer with his SUV without getting tased or shot is one blatant example of that reality.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (April 14) in a Minneapolis suburb after a 61-year-old man who had a beef with wearing a face mask in a store—there is a pandemic still going on—decided to take the cop who tried to stop him from leaving the scene for an involuntary joyride.

Reports the Star Tribune, without irony:

Hutchinson Police Chief Tom Gifferson said in a news release that police were called to the Menards at 1525 SE. Montreal St. on a report that the man had assaulted an employee with a piece of lumber after being asked to wear a mask to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, required in such settings.

The man left the store and was soon spotted by a police officer in the parking lot of a nearby Walmart. When the officer tried to stop his vehicle, the man led him in what Gifferson described as “a slow speed pursuit” in the area of the Hutchinson mall near Hwy. 15 and S. Grade Road.

A slow speed pursuit, eh? Oh, it gets better.

The vehicle soon stopped near Hwy. 15 and Freemont Avenue. When the officer tried to engage the suspect through the driver’s side window, the suspect took off “at a high rate of speed” with the officer trapped and hanging from the window, Gifferson said. During the struggle, the suspect hit the officer in the head with a hammer, he said.

The officer is hospitalized in stable condition, and the suspect was arrested, police said. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

In case you lost track, the suspect allegedly hit someone with a piece of lumber, dragged a cop with his car and assaulted said cop with a deadly weapon. But alas, he was taken in alive.

Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man was pulled over because of air freshener, and the cop who murdered him said she mistook the gun she used to shoot him for a taser.

We’ll give you one educated guess why restraint was shown to the suspect with a hammer and who used his vehicle as an entire deadly weapon.

H/T Raw Story