J. Cole Announces New Album ‘The Off-Season’

Well, that took a while. J. Cole just announced that he’s dropping a new album, titled The Off-Season, in May no less.

The North Carolina rapper took to Twitter and Instagram to announce the new project will be out Friday, May 14.

“Just know this was years in the making. My new album The Off-Season available everywhere 5/14,” reads the caption of the album’s cover. Cole is seen forward in the photo while behind him is a burning basketball hoop.

Are his hoop dreams officially a wrap? Is a nod to the cross-burning racism of the KKK in his native state? Late last year. ,the guy was even hinting at retirement. Guess we’ll find out when we get a listen.

Referencing that aforementioned IG post from late 2020, The Off-Season will be following by It’s A Boy and The Fall Off. A pair of singles he dropped last year, “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice,” which were part of an EP project dubbed Lewis Street, were thought to be part of The Fall Off. “I still got some goals I gotta check off for’ I scram…,” he wrote at the time. As for a timetable, that would be all on the Dreamville honcho.

J. Cole’s last proper album, KOD, was released in 2018.

This story is developing.