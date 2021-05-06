Warner Bros. Reportedly Searching For Black Director To Helm Black Superman Movie

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The rumored Black Superman movie is picking up more steam.

JJ Abrams is already attached to this long-rumored project. Still, he won’t be sitting in the director’s chair when it’s time to start filming because, according to The Hollywood Reporter, it would be “tone-deaf,” during the age of inclusivity in Hollywood, a DC insider revealed to the publication.

To ensure the film keeps that inclusive energy, Warner Bros. and DC are committed to finding a Black director for the movie, and the shortlist of potential names is stacked. Those being considered to direct the film, per THR, are Barry Jenkins, Ryan Coogler, Steven Caple Jr., J.D. Dillard, Regina King, and Shaka King.

The film already has famed author Ta-Nehisi Coates penning the screenplay that will see a version of “Kal-El in the vein of the original Superman comics and have the protagonist hail from Krypton and come to Earth. While the story is currently being crafted and many details could change, one option under consideration is for the film to be a 20th century period piece,” THR reports.

Coates will reportedly hand in his script for the film in December. Many DC film fans believe the movie will center around Calvin Ellis, a Black version of the iconic comic book character who made his debut in 2008’s Final Crisis #7. In that comic book series, Ellis grows up poor in the inner city before eventually becoming President of The United States on top of being the Man of Steel.

The search for an actor to take on the role is also on, with many already linking Michael B. Jordan to the film. Jordan has no problem tackling traditionally white characters in movies. He had already played the role of Johnny Storm in the awful Fantastic Four reboot, and in his latest film Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, his character John Kelly was white in Tom Clancy’s “Ryanverse” of movies before he decided to flip the script and put a “fresh spin” on the character he revealed in an interview with Cassius Life.

While promoting the Amazon Studios film via his production company Outlier Society, Michael B. Jordan threw a big piece of kryptonite on the idea of him donning the symbol of hope on his chest, saying in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m flattered that people have me in that conversation. It’s definitely a compliment, but I’m just watching on this one.”

He did further add that “it’s smart of DC to grab Ta-Nehisi to go ahead and adapt that project,” and “He’s incredibly talented. It’s going to be worth checking out.”

We still think he is in strong consideration for the role.

—

Photo: Mike Coppola / Getty