E-40 ft. Suga Free & ProHoeZak “19 Dolla Lapdance,” Dave East “Ski (East Mix)” & More | Daily Visuals 5.13.21

Damn near three decades in the game and E-40 is still out here dropping head boppin’ work and reppin’ the Bay Area like few heads have. Be thankful, y’all.

Today the ambassador for the Bay comes through with a new clip for “19 Dolla Lapdance” in which he, Suga Free and ProHoeZak hit up a strip club and get hyphy with it as strippers dance and make it clap to get some “rain” to fall on their physicals.

Back on the Beast Coast, Dave East balls out in his clip to “Ski (East Mix)” and hoops it up at a gym before sipping champagne on the stairs of his mansion. Balling all around in his life.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Bubba Sparxxx (yeah he’s still around and rapping), Price featuring Bas and Wyclef, and more.

E-40 FT. SUGA FREE & PROHOEZAK – “19 DOLLA LAPDANCE”

DAVE EAST – “SKI (EAST MIX)”

BUBBA SPARXXX – “BIRD DAWG”

PRICE FT. BAS & WYCLEF – “SLEFISH”

JC STORMZ – “WHY WE DO”

LAKEYAH FT. YUNG BLEU – “PERFECT”