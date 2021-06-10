Troy Ave “Richer Than My Haters (Casanova 2X Diss),” Belly ft. Moneybagg Yo “Zero Love” & More | Daily Visuals 6.10.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Troy Ave’s been taking shots at fellow Brooklynite, Casanova 2X for a minute now but today the man takes it up a notch with a new visual getting at the currently incarcerated rapper.

Pointing out that Cas was at the infamous Irving Plaza shooting in his video for “Richer Than My Haters,” Troy slanders Cas’ street cred with allegations of dime dropping while he counts his paper and gets fed grapes by a generous young woman. If Casanova ever gets out will he respond to Troy? Maybe he can drop a freestyle from a jailhouse phone or something.

Out in the desert, Belly links up with Moneybagg Yo where some ninjas put on quite a show with some boots, red flags and red smoke bombs for the clip to “Zero Love.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Troy Ave (another Casanova diss), Pressa, and more.

TROY AVE – “RICHER THAN MY HATERS (CASANOVA 2X DISS)”

BELLY FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “ZERO LOVE”

TROY AVE – “ASSANOVA (CASANOVA 2X DISS)”

PRESSA – “SECOND HAND SMOKE”

42 TWIN – “4 HOME”

HITMAN HOLLA FT. TEE GRIZZLEY – “CONTROL DA ROOM”