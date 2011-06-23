CLOSE
Kat Stacks Faces Deportation

For all of you Kat Stacks fans that are missing her while she’s locked up, the girl born, Andrea-Herrera Cardena may be headed back to Venezuela for good.

A judge ordered her deportation at an immigration hearing a few days ago but the world’s favorite groupie is not surrendering her passport just yet.

She tweeted,

“aint going no mothaf**kin’ where ima keep appealing my case until this bitches release me” and went on to say,

“im a soulja what dont kill me makes me stronger.”

 

Can’t you just hear her voice saying these words in that desirable tone with perfect diction? We will miss you Ms. Stacks.

Close