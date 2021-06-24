NBC’s Brian Williams Blasts Trump Backside Smoocher Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Over Safe Dogs Act Veto

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

NBC News host Brian Williams has largely portrayed himself as a stern and sometimes serious journalist but has shown flashes of having more edge than previously assumed. During his nightly news program, Williams had choice words for Donald Trump supporter, Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, this after the state leader vetoed a bill that would protect dogs from mistreatment.

In the closing segment of a Wednesday night (June 23) airing of The 11th Hour with Brian Williams, the host opened with a straightforward rundown of Gov. Abbott’s deep alignment with the so-called “Trumper Republican” mindset which included the state’s controversial open-carry law, and Abbott’s support of new restrictive voting laws widely supported by Republicans and conservatives.

After mentioning that former President Donald Trump will make a visit to the Texas border with Abbott in support of a new wall being constructed to keep Mexican immigrants out, Williams then launched into a blistering attack on the governor after Abbott struck down the Safe Outdoors Dogs Act, with the governor saying of his actions, “Texas is no place for this kind of micro-managing and over-criminalization” in the veto statement issued last Friday.

“His [Gov. Abbott] state doesn’t have a dependable power grid, and yet he’s going to build his own wall on the border. And he’s being richly rewarded by a visit from his guy, Trump, next week,” Williams began. “If Abbott wants to, say, run for President, he must be more further ensconced in a particular area of Trump’s anatomy than even Ron DeSantis of Florida. And that won’t be easy.”

Williams continued by explaining the finer points of the Safe Outdoors Dogs Act, which would prevent owners from leaving their pets in extreme weather conditions and making it illegal to chain dogs without adequate food, water, and shelter from the elements.

“Remember the rules: When you’re trying to appeal to that Trump base, nothing can be shocking or outrageous enough,” Williams ended. “Because Abbott figures apparently dogs can’t vote. And really, what have dogs ever done for us?”

Check out the video below.

—

Photo: Getty