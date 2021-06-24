50 Cent On Young Buck: “Why He Didn’t Just Say He Was Gay”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

At one point, 50 Cent and his G-Unit collective were as tight-knit as a Hip-Hop crew could be but things slowly fell apart over the years. Adding to the wide divide between the Queens mogul and his one-time musical allies, Fif threw a shot towards Young Buck regarding his sexuality after a recent video alleging that the Tennessee rapper was gay recently surfaced.

The artist born Curtis Jackson is known for using his Instagram page to not only promote his various business ventures but also to let off a few jokes usually at the expense of folks he’s already familiar with. In his latest jab towards Young Buck, with the pair having feuded in the past, 50 Cent shared a video from social media personality Tasha K in where she alleges that Buck is now with a trans woman who also serves as his manager.

“SMH why he didn’t just say he was gay [?] there is nothing wrong with it Buck. but you can’t be putting your hands on no women because she keep catching you,” 50 wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Tasha K also mentioned in her report that Buck’s ex-girlfriend has recently come out to say that she was tired of catching the rapper with trans women and gay men when they were together while also putting out an explosive claim that Buck physically harmed the woman.

Last October, Lucresia Neil was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after shooting at Buck during an argument, according to reports from the Summer County Sherriff’s Office in Tennessee.

—

