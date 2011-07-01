Nicki Minaj Defends Amber Rose, “Karma Is A Beyotch”

Nicki Minaj Defends Amber Rose

Nicki Minaj is stepping up to defend her friend Amber Rose amidst allegations that she ‘sexted’ her boyfriend.

As previously reported Amber Rose is at the center of a nude picture scandal after explicit photos of her hit the net.

The model released a statement saying that she was “hurt and embarrassed” by the leak and that the photos were taken off her computer by a former employee.

“I trusted someone that worked 4 me & allowed them to use my laptop a million times, I caught this person sending my pics to themselves and I fired this person immediately. Wiz & I & both of our families have known about this for 2 months now. We tried to prepare ourselves for this day. Those pictures r 2 1/2 years old just sitting in my computer. I’m really hurt & embarrassed because I have so many young girls that look up to me. I would never put those pics out of myself. The company that I was working with no longer wants to work with me because of these pics and that prevents me from getting money to take care of my family. Its a messed up situation when someone so evil comes into ur life and tries to destroy it. I know I’m not the only girl in the world that has taken pics like that but they were very private.”

Since then, Onika Miraj has stepped up to defend Rose who she’s previously likened to a sister.

Minaj’s name was brought up in the scandal when a gossip blog insisted that the pictures were sent to Safaree Samuels, Nicki Minaj’s boyfriend.

According to Nicki the ridiculous rumor was clearly meant for “entertainment purposes” and whoever made it up will have to suffer the consequences of karma.

Amber Rose’s boyfriend Wiz Khalifa has not addressed the situation directly but wrote on Twitter,